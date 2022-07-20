SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.02.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

