SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
SunPower Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SPWR opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.