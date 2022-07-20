Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.00.

Generac Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.26. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Generac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Generac by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Generac by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Generac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile



Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

