Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $61.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventas Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

