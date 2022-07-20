Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $278.40

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ICON Public from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $213.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.05. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

