The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $10.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.54.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52, a PEG ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 105.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

