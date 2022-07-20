Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $653.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $653.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.87 and a 200 day moving average of $560.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

