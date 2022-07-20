Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $9.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.48.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.8 %
SWN stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22.
Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
