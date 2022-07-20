Oppenheimer Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $610.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.21.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $533.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.30 and its 200 day moving average is $494.27. The company has a market capitalization of $500.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

