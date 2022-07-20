Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $74.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

