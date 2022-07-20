Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $38.28

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $29.46 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

