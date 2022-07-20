Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $89.60

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 192.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Stories

