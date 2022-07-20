Biogen Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.59.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.26 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.42. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

