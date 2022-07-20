Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $95.33

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

