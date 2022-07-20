Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.13. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

