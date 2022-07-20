Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRAB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $8,150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

