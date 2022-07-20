Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GBNH has been the subject of several other reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

GBNH opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.57. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

