Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSR. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a tender rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities reissued a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a tender rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.44.
Nomad Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market cap of C$553.23 million and a PE ratio of 900.00. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$11.04.
Nomad Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 1,587.89%.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Articles
