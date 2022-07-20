Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

