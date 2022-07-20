First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.76.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FM opened at C$21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.45. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$19.27 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3725331 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

