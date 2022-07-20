Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.29.

Cineplex Stock Up 3.2 %

Cineplex stock opened at C$11.17 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$707.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0680616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

