Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Cut to C$2.60 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$2.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$181,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538.40.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

