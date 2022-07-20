Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.99.
ACB stock opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
