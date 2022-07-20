IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.