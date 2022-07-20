Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of MC stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

