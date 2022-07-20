Morgan Stanley Trims Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Target Price to $5.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of HYZN opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.72. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

