Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

