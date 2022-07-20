Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.90. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

