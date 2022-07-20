Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $404.35.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,771. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.