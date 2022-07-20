Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.88.

TEAM stock opened at $191.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

