Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec Price Performance

Landec stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landec Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Landec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 107,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Landec by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Landec by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Landec by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 439,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.