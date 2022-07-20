Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Landec stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.64.
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.
