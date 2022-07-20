CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.09

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 4700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.
Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.