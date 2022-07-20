CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.09

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 4700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $3,736,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.