Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 487,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at $126,977,305.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

