H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.65

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

