Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 13.5% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.36. 1,022,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,638,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.61.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.2734034 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

