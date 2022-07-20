Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,768.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,876.54.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,342.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,438.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

