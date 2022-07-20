Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.
Shares of EFC opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $18.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
