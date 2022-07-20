Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.