Piper Sandler Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $381.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $403.00 to $381.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.92.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $323.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.14. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

