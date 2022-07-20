Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.33.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $410.24 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

