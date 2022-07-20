Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.33.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:DPZ opened at $410.24 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
