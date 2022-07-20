Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.65

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 174,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 381,435 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

