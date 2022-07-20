Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given a $135.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.21.

UHS stock opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.23.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

