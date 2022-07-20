Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a P/E ratio of -263.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 143,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $668,842.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 468,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,227.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 305,444 shares of company stock worth $1,431,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.