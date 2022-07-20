JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.66. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

JAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.