SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. SPS Commerce has set its Q2 guidance at $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.07-$2.09 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.7 %

SPSC stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.