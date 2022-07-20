Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $15.49

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $16.51. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

