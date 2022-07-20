GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $26.80

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.80, but opened at $28.28. GDS shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 2,065 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

