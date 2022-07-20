Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $24.49. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 351 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

