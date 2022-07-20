SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $29.25

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $30.79. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.