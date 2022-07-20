Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$10.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

