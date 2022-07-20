Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $37.67

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.89.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

