Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $181.00

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Summit Insights cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 5.6 %

CYBR opened at $135.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

